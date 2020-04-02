Red Dead Redemption 2 Bounties Expansion Mod Adds New Bounty Missions

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod has been released online, introducing new content to the game.

The Bounties Expansion mod introduces four new Bounty Missions to the game. Once the mod is installed, new bounty posters will appear on the map, and once they have been interacted with, players will be able to hunt down wanted criminals like in the official Bounty Missions.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 Bounties Expansion mod can be found on Nexus Mods.

Installation: Download and install AB's ScripthookRDR2: http://www.dev-c.com/rdr2/scripthookrdr2/ (make sure you install the asi loader).

Remove previous versions of the mod, if you have any installed.

Copy BountiesExpansion.asi and BountiesExpansion.dat to the game's main installation folder. How To Play Red Dead Redemption 2 Bounties Expansion: Get to one of the new bounty poster appeared on you map. It's in a different spot from the game builtin bounty posters to prevent collisions.

Collect it.

Head for the new bounty area added to your map.

Locate and hogtie the target.

Get to the police department.

Drop the target by the cell and get your reward.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been released in November 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and late last year on PC. The game is among the best open-world games ever released, allowing players to experience an engrossing and epic tale.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.