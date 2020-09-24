Recent Nintendo Switch Games Come With Unlocked Framerate to Get An “Easy” Performance Boost on Pro Model – Rumor

Multiple Nintendo Switch games are now releasing with unlocked framerates, and it seems like there is a very good reason for this.

Speaking on Twitter, Dusk Golem, who has proved to be reliable in the past, revealed that not only the Nintendo Switch Pro model is real, but also that recent Nintendo Switch games launching with unlocked framerate will be able to get an easy performance boost on it.

I know the Switch "Pro" rumors are true, and the reason a lot of Switch games recently have been keeping their frame rate unlocked is to have an easy performance boost on it.

Many have been talking about the Nintendo Switch Pro model in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, FGD Entertainment, developer of the Monster Boy series, hinted at a next-gen Switch which is supposedly going to support 4K resolution, according to reports. The relatively quiet late 2020 release schedule is also due to Nintendo focusing on the new hardware.

The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, though the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified because it’s private. The release of the upgraded Switch would be coupled with, or followed by, a slew of games from Nintendo itself and related outside studios, the people said. Those games would address a wide range of players, from casual gamers seeking small doses of escapism to more devoted fans putting in marathon gaming sessions. The focus on next year’s pipeline explains Nintendo’s relatively quiet software release schedule so far this year, the people said.

The new Nintendo Switch model has yet to be revealed officially. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.