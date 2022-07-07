Realme’s GT2 Explorer Master Is the First Smartphone With LPDDR5X RAM, Enabling High-Performance, Low Power Operation

With LPDDR5X RAM expected to be adopted in smartphones in the coming months, Realme decided to take the first step and add the new standard of high-performance memory chips in its upcoming flagship, the GT2 Explorer Master.

Being a Flagship, the GT2 Explorer Master Will Also Arrive With Qualcomm’s Latest and Greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Realme is expected to launch the GT2 Explorer Master on July 12 in China, which is less than a week from now, according to details shared on Weibo. Where other phone makers continue to use LPDDR5 in their handsets, the aforementioned brand is taking no time in bringing next-generation hardware to its flagship. Speaking of flagships, the GT2 Explorer Master will also feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, so customers will get the best of both worlds.

Samsung announced last year that it would mass produce LPDDR5X RAM for future smartphones. So far, not even the South Korean manufacturer’s Galaxy S22 series features the faster memory, so it is possible these chips will be found next year when the Galaxy S23 range is getting readied in the first quarter. After Samsung, Micron too began plans to mass produce LPDDR5X RAM chips for various partners. Compared to LPDDR5, LPDDR5X is 1.3-times faster, offerings speeds of up to 8.5Gbps, compared to the 6.4Gbps maximum bandwidth of the LPDDR5 standard.

2 of 9

These LPDDR5X chips are also more power-efficient, consuming up to 20 percent less energy than the LPDDR5 standard. Combine the improved memory with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is made using TSMC’s superior 4nm manufacturing process, the GT2 Explorer Master could prove to a battery champ, though it will depend on how big of a battery Realme intends to give its upcoming flagship, plus all the software optimizations expected to arrive.

As much as LPDDR5X is a step-up against LPDDR5 in performance and power consumption, it is also costly to produce, which may shoot up the price of the GT2 Explorer Master. Currently, we are unaware of how much this flagship is expected to cost in China, but Realme is likely giving this smartphone the complete ‘flagship’ treatment, so expect a steep price tag when it is officially announced.

News Source: Weibo