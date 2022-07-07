Menu
Company

Realme’s GT2 Explorer Master Is the First Smartphone With LPDDR5X RAM, Enabling High-Performance, Low Power Operation

Omar Sohail
Jul 7, 2022
Realme’s GT2 Explorer Master Is the First Smartphone With LPDDR5X RAM, Enabling High-Performance, Low Power Operation

With LPDDR5X RAM expected to be adopted in smartphones in the coming months, Realme decided to take the first step and add the new standard of high-performance memory chips in its upcoming flagship, the GT2 Explorer Master.

Being a Flagship, the GT2 Explorer Master Will Also Arrive With Qualcomm’s Latest and Greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Realme is expected to launch the GT2 Explorer Master on July 12 in China, which is less than a week from now, according to details shared on Weibo. Where other phone makers continue to use LPDDR5 in their handsets, the aforementioned brand is taking no time in bringing next-generation hardware to its flagship. Speaking of flagships, the GT2 Explorer Master will also feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, so customers will get the best of both worlds.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Innosilicon Achieves 10,000 Mbps LPDDR5X DRAM Speeds, 17% Faster Than JEDEC’s Official 8533 Mbps Memory Spec

Samsung announced last year that it would mass produce LPDDR5X RAM for future smartphones. So far, not even the South Korean manufacturer’s Galaxy S22 series features the faster memory, so it is possible these chips will be found next year when the Galaxy S23 range is getting readied in the first quarter. After Samsung, Micron too began plans to mass produce LPDDR5X RAM chips for various partners. Compared to LPDDR5, LPDDR5X is 1.3-times faster, offerings speeds of up to 8.5Gbps, compared to the 6.4Gbps maximum bandwidth of the LPDDR5 standard.

gt-explorer-master-teasers-1
gt-explorer-master-teasers-4
gt-explorer-master-teasers-3
gt-explorer-master-teasers-2
2 of 9

These LPDDR5X chips are also more power-efficient, consuming up to 20 percent less energy than the LPDDR5 standard. Combine the improved memory with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is made using TSMC’s superior 4nm manufacturing process, the GT2 Explorer Master could prove to a battery champ, though it will depend on how big of a battery Realme intends to give its upcoming flagship, plus all the software optimizations expected to arrive.

As much as LPDDR5X is a step-up against LPDDR5 in performance and power consumption, it is also costly to produce, which may shoot up the price of the GT2 Explorer Master. Currently, we are unaware of how much this flagship is expected to cost in China, but Realme is likely giving this smartphone the complete ‘flagship’ treatment, so expect a steep price tag when it is officially announced.

News Source: Weibo

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order