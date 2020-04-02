Razer, a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today revealed the next evolution of the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, featuring up to an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER GPUs, and a 300Hz display all packed into the signature black aluminum chassis. Complemented with a new keyboard layout, upgraded I/O, and abundant SSD storage, the Blade 15 gives users the power to play their best game, create their best work, and live their best life.

Razer Unveils Its 2020 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop - Upgrading All The Internals With 8 Cores And Faster Memory

The Blade 15 is equipped with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors, including the 8-core i7-10875H – the first 8-core processor in any Razer Blade. The new 10th Gen Intel Core processors achieve even greater levels of performance over the last generation with up to 5.1Ghz clock speeds and up to 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. The increased core count paired with the incredibly fast Turbo Boost speed means faster compiling, lower render times, and overall higher framerates. With the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors come other welcomed upgrades including the new Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) wireless, capable of up to 2.4Gbps network speeds, and higher frequency 2933Mhz DDR4 memory.

Razer Converts Manufacturing to Surgical Masks – Takes the Fight to Coronavirus





The Razer Blade 15 is armed with the best of the best in graphics technology, with the all-new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max-Q design. The new RTX SUPER GPU lineup features up to 25% increased performance over the original RTX GPUs, with up to 8GB of high-bandwidth GDDR6 memory and more ray-tracing cores for advanced real-time ray tracing performance and faster framerates at higher settings in today’s latest games. The RTX SUPER GPUs also provide additional benefits for virtual reality and content creation where the additional performance helps reduce render times and improve graphical fidelity.

Advanced Model NEW Base Model NEW OS Windows 10 Home Processor 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core™ i7 6-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Display 300Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K Touch 144Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K Storage / RAM Up to 1TB PCIe / 16GB RAM Up to 512GB PCIe + Open M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 Slot / 16GB RAM Cooling Vapor Chamber Advanced Heat pipe Keyboard Per-key RGB Razer Chroma Single-zone RGB Razer Chroma Ports+ +SD Card Reader +Ethernet Approx. Height 0.70” 0.78”

The Choice Between A 300Hz Refresh Rate Or A 4K OLED Display

The Razer Blade 15 features a 15.6” Full-HD display with up to a 300Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth visuals and razor-sharp text. The display is flanked by ultra-thin bezels and topped-off with a matte finish for reduced glare. For content creators and entertainment enthusiasts, the Blade 15 is also available with a 4K OLED display. The 4K OLED display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and is available in both touch and non-touch variant. Each panel comes custom-calibrated for color accuracy, creating a rich and immersive experience, whether practicing on the road for the next big game or binging streams and chilling.

The all-new Razer Blade 15 with Windows 10 is the most powerful and feature-complete Razer Blade ever, combining the latest hardware with ultra-compact design and refining it with meaningful upgrades including a refreshed keyboard, improved I/O, and increased storage options. The refreshed keyboard features an extended right shift key and half-height directional keys paired with n-key rollover and anti-ghosting technology for more accurate typing. Powered by Razer Synapse 3, the keyboard is fully customizable with Razer Chroma RGB lighting covering a wide spectrum of 16.8 million colors and unique lighting effects.





Lining the sides is an abundance of connectivity options including USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port. Select models of Blade 15 support charging via the USB Type-C ports with a 20V USB-C charger, for emergency situations, and a blazing-fast UHS-III SD card reader, for those needing to quickly move work from one device to another.

The all-new Razer Blade 15 redefines the game by combining power, portability, and functionality into a truly no-compromises solution. The all-new Razer Blade 15 will start at $1,599.99 USD / 1,799.99€ MSRP and will be available starting in May at Razer.com and through select retailers in the United States and Canada. The Razer Blade 15 will come soon to Razer.com and select retailers in Europe, China, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.