Razer Announces BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard

The BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features a perfect mix of wireless connections and a compact form factor. This wireless gaming keyboard features a minimalistic design while still offering some fantastic features which gamers will enjoy! This keyboard is currently available on Razer's website at $179.99 / €189.99.

The BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features a wireless design and a 1000 Hz Ultrapolling rate!

Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's Peripherals Business Unit, stated, "Since its launch in 2010, the BlackWidow range has set the benchmark for gaming keyboards and has been continuously evolving with community feedback, since the launch of the Razer Huntsman Mini, we've been getting requests for a compact wireless keyboard, which resulted in the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed - it's compact and wireless, while still retaining the essential keys for both gaming and everyday use."

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard offers a higher level of durability thanks to the aluminum outer casing. It has RGB lighting on each key and the Razer logo on the side of the keyboard. This lighting is completely customizable through Razer's Synapse 3 software.

This gaming keyboard features the ability to connect through the included USB type-C cord, 2.4 GHz dongle, or a Bluetooth device, which allows for seamless switching between three different devices. It features an incredibly long battery life of up to 200 hours and can be charged from zero to full in just under five hours!

It has a 1,000 Hz Ultrapolling rate which allows any actions to be quickly displayed on-screen and perfect for high-action games like Call of Duty. This keyboard uses the Razer Mechanical key switches, which are designed for gaming.

It features Hybrid On-Board memory and cloud storage, allowing users to store up to five different profiles. These profiles are for both the RGB lighting and the fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording, allowing for repeated actions to be nearly automatic.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard offers the ability to connect three devices, which is perfect for multi-PC streaming setups or multi-PC gaming setups.