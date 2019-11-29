Rayman Legends Is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

Rayman Legends, the game originally released in August 2013 by Ubisoft, is now free on PC via the Epic Games store. You'll be able to add it to your library at no cost until December 6th at 4:59 PM, which is when the next free game on the Epic Games store, Jotun Valhalla Edition, will take its place.

Below you can find the key features of Rayman Legends, in addition to its original launch trailer. Rayman Legends reviewed very well, though it didn't quite meet the publisher's expectations.

Michel Ancel, the celebrated creator of Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil, and the Raving Rabbids, returns to unleash his innovative creativity on this new entry into the Rayman franchise. When Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies discover a mysterious tent filled with captivating paintings, they are suddenly transported to a series of mythical new worlds! Join them as they run, jump, and slap their way through each world to get home, save the day, and discover the secrets of the legendary paintings! Key Features FOUR-PLAYER CO-OP: You and three friends can seamlessly jump in and drop out of the action for non-stop fun! 3D BOSS BATTLES: Battle dragons and other epic creatures in an extra dimension! They can attack from all angles, so you’ll have to be on top of your game to defeat them. ROCKIN’ RAYMAN: Jump to the beat of a drum, punch to the bass line, even zip-line during amazing guitar riffs. Timing and rhythm is the key to beat these maps set to original and licensed musical tracks. NEW ONLINE CHALLENGES MODE: Connect with your friends through an endless variety of challenges through five different stages that will test more than your skill and speed! Return for new challenges both daily and weekly and check the leaderboard to see where you rank around the world.