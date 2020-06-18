Community-Based Ray Traced UE4 Deus Ex Remake Demo With Advanced Physics is Impressive

A demo has surfaced from an upcoming community-based UE4 Deus Ex Remake, complete with ray tracing effects and advanced physics.

At the moment of writing, the community-based project has been in the works for 8 to 10 months, with actual development having started some weeks ago.

Not only is the original Deus Ex being remastered, but according to the development team, the entire game is basically being rebuild from scratch in Unreal Engine 4. “Our goal is to create a game that looks as beautiful as Mankind Divided, but feels as dark and gritty as the original Deus Ex”, the team writes. “This will make the game more accessible to people who would not otherwise ever play the original game due to compatibility issues or graphical limitations.”

We've included a video of the demo and some screenshots down below. Be sure to check it out as the original Deus Ex remains a must-play title.











The freshly-released demo for the remake can be downloaded through Google Drive or Dropbox. The remake is basically a modification and requires the original Deus Ex base game.

Deus Ex was first released for PC back in 2000. The title has released numerous "Game of the Year" accolades from numerous industry and fan publications.