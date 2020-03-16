Get this 10,000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for Just $12.99 Today

NOVOO is offering everyone a chance to grab their 10,000mAh power bank with 18W USB-C Power Delivery for an astonishingly low price of just $12.99.

Newer devices with USB-C reap all the benefits of the reversible port, making room for things like fast data transfers and fast charging, thanks to the Power Delivery protocol on the latter. If you have one of the newer devices including an iPhone, iPad Pro or Android and need a power bank that can fast charge up to 18W over USB-C, then we have the deal for you.

Coming from a company named NOVOO, this cube shaped power bank can pump out 18W of power using the one and only USB-C port. So, simply connect a USB-C to USB-C cable, or a Lightning to USB-C cable, and you will be fast charging as soon as you insert one end of the connector into your phone or tablet. Since this is 18W of fast charging therefore you can expect one of the latest iPhones to charging from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Thanks to the large 10,000mAh cell, you can charge something like an iPhone 8 up to 4 times. This means that you will get about multiple charges on something bigger like an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11, which isn't bad at all.

This charger is super small and can easily be tucked away in a pocket or a bag, making it ideal for traveling. There are even four LED lights on it indicating the amount of charge the power bank has. Needless to say that this is a complete package everyone should invest in if you consider fast charging a top priority.

Hit the link below and grab the accessory today. There is no special discount code or even a coupon code you should know about. Just add it to your cart and checkout.

