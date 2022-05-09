Rare Apple-1 Computer is Selling at Auction For Over $250,000

Apple owns its history and the products it began with. While failure is part of the equation, it is now one of the most prestigious companies in the world. Founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, the Apple-1 was the first computer after Apple Computer came into being. Moreover, there are only a few units left in existence which makes them more valuable. Henceforth, a rare first batch Apple-1 computer is being sold at auction for over $250,000. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Rare First Batch Apple-1 Computer Auctioned for Over $250,000 and Bidding Ends on May 21

Since the Apple-1 computers are rare, it is not surprising the devices fetched high prices at auction. The current unit on sale features a handwritten serial number by Steve Jobs. It is the first batch and the only unit in the registry to boast a handwritten serial number, according to the website. In addition to this, one of Apple's first employees, Daniel Kottke has verified that the Apple-1 computer is in a working state.

Other than the unit itself, the Apple-1 computer comes with a power supply and other relevant components which includes a Sanyo VM-4509 monitor with a Dantanetics keyboard. It also comes with a modern cassette interface, cords, and the reproduction of the operational manual signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Ronal Wayne.

As mentioned earlier, the Apple-1 will sell for over $250,000. The auction is live and will end on May 21. This is all there is to it, folks. Apple's WristMac accessory for Mac also sold at auction for a whopping $100,000, so be sure to check that out as well. What are your thoughts on the subject? How much do you think the Apple-1 will fetch before the auction ends? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.