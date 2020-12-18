Rainbow Six Siege is Five Years Old and Celebrating with a Retro “Year One” Mode

Rainbow Six Siege is officially old enough to go to kindergarten. Yes, the surprisingly resilient tactical shooter turned five years old on December 1, and Ubisoft is celebrating with a limited-time Legacy Arcade mode. As the name implies, Legacy Arcade rolls Siege back to the way it played five years ago – only 20 operators, with their old loadouts, and the House, Hereford Base, and Presidential Plane maps in their original forms. You can check out a quick trailer for the Legacy Arcade mode, below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ambitious River Raid Expansion to Release in February 2021

Here’s a bit more detail about the Legacy Arcade mode:

For this Arcade, you will have to play as one of the 20 operators from our main roster. Whether Sledge, Ash, Thatcher, IQ or Twitch, your choice will reflect the landscape of our first year. Though your Operators will have their current abilities, all of your secondary gadgets will be fitting the original loadout of the game. That means no claymore, no impact or anything that was released later in the game. That also means that Ash, Bandit and Jager’s weapons will get back the scopes 2.5x(ACOG) they had upon release. The only exception being the deployable shields, which will remain the current ones. This Arcade’s game mode will be Plant Bomb in Casual Rules. You will be rotating between Attack and Defense at the end of every round.

Everybody who plays Legacy Arcade will get one free operator, as a yuletide gift from Ubisoft. If you’ve already got all the operators, you’ll get the following festive skin for Ash.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Legacy Arcade mode is available from now until January 5. The game is in the midst of its fourth and final season of Year 5, entitled Operation Neon Dawn – get more details here.