Rainbow Six Siege “Operation Crystal Guard” Attacker and Multiple Map Reworks Detailed

The latest Rainbow Six Siege season, Operation Crystal Guard, hits test servers tomorrow, and it’s packed with new content and gameplay tweaks. The headline features of Ubisoft Montreal’s latest update include new attacker Osa, who can deploy a handy see-through shield in doorways and windows, and a trio of map reworks for the Bank, Coastline, and Clubhouse. You can check out a quick character teaser for Osa, below.

And here’s a more in-depth gameplay overview of Osa and the newly-reworked maps.

Here’s the rundown on the new Operation Crystal Guard content:

New Attacker: Osa Anja “Osa” Janković, trained in electromechanics, military engineering and robotics genius. Recruited into Nighthaven right out of university, founded their R&D department called “Quantum Concepts & Robotics,” trained in field operations by Kali herself. Boss lady doesn’t mention her much, so I got Ace to talk. According to him, Kali and Osa tell each other everything. Kali is very protective of her, and not just because she’s her “golden goose”. Best friends, business partners, however you want to describe it. There’s a lot there that Harry could get at. The device she’s bringing to the battle is sure to play on lines of fire. A clear shield with mechanical claws that digs itself into surfaces and frames? Its defensive capabilities designed for offensive missions might make Mira jealous that she didn’t think of that first. Still, I’m not seeing anything yet that suggests Nighthaven is trouble. Unique Abilities and Playstyle – The transparent and bulletproof Talon-8 Shield can be carried by Osa or deployed on floors or window frames, giving her a protective line of sight while she formulates a strategy.

Primary Weapon – 556xi, PDW9

Secondar Weapon – PDD

Gadgets – Claymore, Smoke Grenade Map Reworks Bank EXT Boulevard vehicles have been moved to new locations to prevent runout eliminations.

Some EXT Low Roof and EXT High Roof skylights have been blocked to prevent unfair firefights.

Line of sight into EXT Back Alley has been adjusted to prevent spawn peaks.

EXT Terrace has been updated to prevent spawn peaks.

Filing cabinets between 1F ATMs and 1F Lobby have been removed to prevent easy shots into the interior balcony.

All metal bars have been removed from B Vault to increase the ease of shooting.

A new alleyway named EXT Side Alley connects EXT Boulevard and EXT Back Alley.

Hatch in 1F Lobby now leads to B Vault.

Railing in 2F Skylight Stairwell is now destructible. Coastline The line of sight into the building from EXT Rooftop has been partially blocked to prevent unfair firefights.

Some windows in 1F Courtyard are now blocked, and all open windows can be barricaded.

A new 1F Reception bomb site replaces the 1F Service Entrance bomb site.

1F Service Entrance is now located between the 1F Reception bomb site and the exterior door, preventing Defenders from planting the defuser directly at the exterior door.

Exterior wall in 2F VIP Lounge is now breakable and players can rappel up from EXT DJ Booth. Clubhouse 1F Stock Room bomb site has been removed and there are now two bomb sites in 1F Bar, one behind the bar and one beside the stage.

A doorway has been added between the bar and stage in 1F Bar.

New props have been added to the bar area in 1F Bar.

A path now connects EXT Kennels and EXT Graffiti Area. Seasonal Weapon Skins This season features an explosion of colors in a kaleidoscopic pattern. Acquire the Holographic Bundle to become a visual masterpiece. The weapon skin will be released at season launch and is available for purchase throughout the season. Once unlocked, it remains in your inventory indefinitely and can be applied to all available weapons. Elite Customization Players are now able to equip any headgear with an Elite Uniform and any uniform with an Elite headgear as long as they are both owned and belong to the same Operator. HP Replaces Armor Operator armor has been converted to health (HP). 3-Armor Operators have 125 HP, 2-Armor Operators have 110 HP, and 1-Armor Operators have 100 HP.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 6, Season 3 will also include a substantial list of tweaks, bug fixes, and balance changes. You can get the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Operation Crystal Guard will be available on test servers tomorrow (August 17). No word on when the full launch will happen, but Siege updates usually remain on test servers for a couple weeks, so expect it on or around September 7.