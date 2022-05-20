RADV Vulkan driver pushes towards full AMD RDNA 3 ‘GFX11’ GPU support by launch

Mesa developer Samuel Pitoiset has been hired by Valve to work on RADV support in preparation for the new AMD GFX11 GPUs, also known as RDNA 3, before their launch. RADV is the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver integrated into Mesa 22.2 and Linux 5.19. RADV is not an official AMD driver but continues to be more widely used than the company's own AMDVLK driver.

RADV Vulkan driver upgrades continue for upcoming AMD RDNA 3 'GFX11' GPUs

Since the company does not officially support the open-source RADV driver, third parties must integrate and help support its effort to find a home in the open-source sections. Pitoiset's inclusions into the RADV GFX11 'AMD RDNA 3' driver support focus "on learning design changes" regarding the new generation of graphics cards.

The basis will be on AMD's enablement of the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and the new shader compiler from the company, the AMDGPU LLVM, which will bring behind-the-scenes alterations to advance LLVM. AMD continues with its inclusions for the Linux kernel with the company's AMDGPU Direct Rendering Manager driver. It is unknown but speculated that AMD is supplying details or information to Valve to help with Pitoiset's part to gain the capability to the RDNA 3 GPU technology before launch. AMD's help would make sense so that the company can continue with its plans for the future arrival of the new graphics card technology currently in development.

Along with the current work on the RDNA 3 enablement in open-source models, the back-end AMD Compiler, or ACO, developed by Valve, was also seen in the kernel information. On Tuesday, a merge request was published, "radv: very preliminary support for GFX11." Pitoiset mentions in the request that,

It's still incomplete but already contains a bunch of changes. I will address the missing bits in separate MRs.

This current request now adds 500 lines of code. Around 150 codes were changed or taken away from the previous request. Michael Larabel of the website Phoronix mentions that NGG, or Next-Gen Geometry, has become fully enabled in the new code instead of manually activating the mode. Initially, the NGG triggered issues in the beginning stages of development, which caused the mode to become already active.

With all of the current work ensuring that AMD RDNA 3 enablement will be ready in Mesa and Linux systems, the company is in good condition to release its newest generation of graphics cards in the second half of this year.

