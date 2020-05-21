QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount For Just A Few Hours – Get The Deal Now
If you run a small or even a medium sized company and you are looking for ways to simplify your bookkeeping process, then we have something for you. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle Beginner to Bookkeeper. The bundle will expire in just a few hours, so you should avail it as soon as you can. An opportunity like this doesn’t come your way every day.
The QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle features
The bundle includes two courses. Each course will teach you new ways to simplify your finance management. In just a matter of a few hours you will be able to learn how to manage your company’s finances like a pro. Here are highlights of what the QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle Beginner to Bookkeeper has in store for you:
QuickBooks Pro 2020
Learn the Basics of QuickBooks Pro & Take Control of Your Financial Management
- Access 88 lectures & 8 hour of content 24/7
- Navigate the QuickBooks® 2020 interface
- Create a company file & set up your chart of accounts
- Learn all about processing payroll & payroll taxes
- Create invoices, enter & pay bills and purchase orders
- Create stunning reports that visualize your company financial data
And a lot more!
QuickBooks Online 2020 Edition
Get Solid Grounding in How to Use QuickBooks Online Effectively & Efficiently
- Access 64 lectures & 5 hours of content 24/7
- Create a company file & set up your chart of accounts
- Set up preferences in QuickBooks to suit your company
- Learn about receiving items, inventory, creating purchase orders & paying for items
- Set up recurring items & journal entries
The bundle has been brought you by Stream Skill. The company has been in business for a while now and they have helped people all over the world. Students and professionals rely on the training and course material created by these experts.
Original Price QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: $300
Wccftech Discount Price QuickBooks 2020 Essentials Bundle: $30
