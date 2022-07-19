Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 Are Qualcomm’s Next-Generation SoCs for Wearables, According to Press Images Leak

Qualcomm was reported to be working on future SoCs for wearables, and according to the latest press images shared in the form of a leak, their official names are the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1. Together, they bring vast improvements over the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus and also include a new machine learning processor that should be useful for a variety of scenarios. Let us get into the details.

New Wearable SoCs Promise up to 50 Percent Longer Battery Life Thanks to New 4nm Process, While Allowing for Sleeker Designs, and Other Upgrades

Compared to the Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus, the press images shared by notable tipster Evan Blass reveal that the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 has leapfrogged in the manufacturing process since it is made on the 4nm architecture, but it is not mentioned if that process is based on Samsung’s or TSMC’s technology. With the new wearable SoCs, Qualcomm promises up to 50 percent longer battery life, with up to 30 percent sleeker designs as a result of using a more power-efficient manufacturing process.

There are multiple low-power modes, with 25 designs in the pipeline, which suggests that many phone manufacturers will launch smartwatches featuring the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1. The new chipsets also feature a new machine learning U55 chip, along with support for up to 16GB LPDDR4 memory running at 2133MHz.

The CPU configuration of the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 includes four Cortex-A53 cores and one Cortex-M55 running at 250MHz. As for the GPU, you will get an Adreno 702 operating at 1GHz, and this unit will be responsible for generating interactive watch faces. A boatload of sensors will also be a part of the package, with a slew of supported standards such as Bluetooth 5.3, QHS, Dual ISP, EIS 3.0, and more.

The press images do not mention when Qualcomm intends on officially launching the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 but looking at the improvements, they are extensive, which gives a positive impression that Qualcomm has started to take wearables seriously. Now it is only a question of how both chipsets will perform when powering future smartwatches, so stay tuned for those updates.

News Source: Evan Blass