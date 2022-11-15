Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Has a 40% Faster CPU Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Leak Also Reveals 8K 60FPS Video Support, More

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is not yet official, but we have stumbled across some crucial last-minute information, which not only highlights the performance gains of the SoC when compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 but also new features that Qualcomm has added. Let us share all of that with our readers here.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Is Tailor-Made for Samsung’s 200MP HP3 Sensor, Suggesting That It Is Optimized for the Upcoming Galaxy S23 Series

Not all of the information came through, but Yogesh Brar has provided some key differences between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and its predecessor. For instance, the SoC’s CPU is 40 percent faster than the CPU configuration running in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with a 25 percent faster GPU. Surprisingly, the leaked press details in the tweet below do not highlight the CPU and GPU differences between the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which can mean that there would not be a massive change between the two chips to warranty an entire marketing slide.

Aside from the performance differences, Samsung’s 200MP HP3 camera, which will likely be used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra next year, has been customized for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Apart from Samsung, Sony is said to have developed customized sensors for Qualcomm’s flagship SoC. The new chipset also adds Wi-Fi 7 multi-link support, but it is not stated if Qualcomm’s own Wi-Fi 7 chips will be integrated into it.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - 40% faster CPU & a 25% faster GPU compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

- Sony & Samsung are customising sensors for 8 Gen 2

- 200MP HP3 is the 1st customised sensor for 8 Gen 2

- WiFi 7 Multi Link

- 48kHz lossless streaming

- AV1, 8K HDR 60fps playback pic.twitter.com/HVOjH30EF3 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 15, 2022

Coming to the audio, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 gets support for 48kHz lossless streaming, and for the first time for a Snapdragon smartphone chipset, there is support for the AV1 codec. For those that do not know, AV1 reduces the file size when a video is viewed at the same quality and is 30 percent more efficient than the H.265 codec, allowing for a less laggy streaming experience.

Let us not forget the 8K 60FPS video playback support, which we know is already taxing, but there is no mention of the maximum recording resolution. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 were limited to 24FPS when recording at 8K, so Qualcomm should raise the bar in this category. This is all the information that was included in this leak, but we recommend readers to stick around because the official announcement is just around the corner.

News Source: Yogesh Brar