Qualcomm Announces Quick Charge 3 Plus – New Tech Promises 0-50 Percent Battery Top-up in Just 15 Minutes

With 5G phones being more taxing on battery life than their LTE counterparts and thus, what we need is not just a hefty battery, but also fast-charging solutions so that handsets can be juiced up swiftly. To make that possible across all device segments, Qualcomm has now announced Quick Charge 3 Plus, which offers the same speeds as the Quick Charge 4 Plus standard. In case you didn’t know, Quick Charge 4 Plus is mostly geared at upper mid-range and high-end devices.

Qualcomm Claims Its Newest Quick Charge 3 Plus Technology Is 35 Percent Faster Than the Previous-Generation

Since 5G is now no longer limited to high-end phones, thanks to mid-tier chipsets from vendors like Qualcomm. Thus, a fast-charging solution for affordable phones makes all the more sense now, and that’s what Quick Charge 3 Plus is all about. It can replenish a drained device to 50 percent of its capacity in just 15 minutes, which makes it 35 percent faster than the last generation. At the same time, it has managed to reduce the temperature by 9 degrees. Also, the new solution uses 20V and 3A to deliver up to 60W of power.

The tech will support industry-standard USB Type A-to-Type C cables, which is a welcome change as the inclusion of cheaper USB Type-A cables means it can also be used in more affordable devices. Quick Charge 3 Plus will also support scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4, which again is a more affordable option for OEMs and consumers alike. The solution is also backward compatible with previous generations, which means a wide range of accessories will be supported too.

As for which chipsets will support Quick Charge 3 Plus, for the time being, the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G will support it, but more will be added in the future. The first handset to come with it is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom, which will support Quick Charge 4 Plus as well, just so you know.

Source: Qualcomm