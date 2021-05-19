Qualcomm Is Introducing Plug-and-Play M.2 Snapdragon X65 5G Modems That You Can Easily Slot in Your Laptops

Some notebook computers have replaceable Wi-Fi cards that you can swap out to get the best wireless performance possible but what Qualcomm has introduced is even better. With the company’s M.2 Snapdragon X65 and Snapdragon X62 5G modem reference designs, upgrading your laptop computer’s wireless chip will be a walk in the park.

Plugging in an M.2 5G modem will be just the same as plugging in an M.2 SSD. Also, both these Snapdragon X65 and Snapdragon X62 support both sub-6GHz and mmWave bands, so network compatibility is not going to be an issue. What will be an issue is the notebook maker authorizing proper antenna design. In short, just because you have an empty M.2 slot available in your computer, it does not mean adding an M.2 5G modem will immediately make the notebook 5G ready. That will be up to the notebook manufacturer.

Durga Malladi, who is the senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm says these reference design modems will expand services beyond giving smartphone access to blazing-fast connectivity.

“We’ve seen a dramatic growth in data consumption as a result of remote work and higher mobility. To help meet this data demand and create exciting new products and experiences, our new 5G M.2 Reference Designs tackle many 5G design complexities upfront so that OEMs don’t have to. Qualcomm Technologies is committed to leading the acceleration and expansion of 5G beyond smartphones. We’ve built world-class engineering and customer service teams dedicated to 5G mobile broadband to equip customers with advanced reference designs. We are empowering the ecosystem to bring next generation Release 16 5G products as early as late 2021 and helping create new business opportunities across computing, CPEs, XR, gaming, industrial IoT and beyond.”

Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon X65 and Snapdragon X62 M.2 reference designs are available now, so we will see how many of the company’s partners actually proceed to give customers this choice. With 5G slowly being adopted in multiple regions, it is high time leading laptop manufacturers take these designs seriously.