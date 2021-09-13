Qualcomm is Working on SM6375, a Budget Chip Intended for the Gamers

Qualcomm is apparently working on several new chips that will span across the mid-range and budget categories. One of the new chips will be for budget gaming phones, and if the new report is anything to go by, the chip will be able to support displays with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

The report is coming from WinFuture, and according to them, Qualcomm is working on at least two platforms. The Snapdragon SM6375 and Snapdragon SM6225. For starters, the Snapdragon SM6375 will be an octa-core CPU and will have four Kryo Gold performance courses and four Kryo Silver efficiency cores. The report notes that Qualcomm is currently testing four SKUs of the same platform with different clock speeds.

Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide From Verizon Will Help You Set Up a Phone You Can’t Buy

Qualcomm Seems to be Expanding its Portfolio by Working on Multiple Budget Processors for Gaming Smartphones

Below are the SKUs that Qualcomm is allegedly working on.

4x Gold cores at 2.5GHz + 4x Silver cores 2.2GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.3GHz + 4x Silver cores 2.1GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.2GHz + 4x Silver cores 2.0GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.1GHz + 4x Silver cores 1.8GHz

For these models, you look at various GPU frequencies ranging from 800MHz, 940MHz, and 960MHz. The most interesting bit here is that one of the variants Qualcomm is currently testing will be able to power 144Hz refresh rate displays and be released with a phone geared towards gamers. It does not really come as a surprise because Qualcomm has been focusing on gaming chips for some time; all the Snapdragon chips with a G suffix are focused on gaming.

However, the report does not specify the name of the SM6375. This means we are not sure if this will be joining the Snapdragon 7xx series or the 6xx series. What we do know is that the SM6225 is going to be part of the Snapdragon 6xx series. Qualcomm has not released any technical specifications of the SM6225 chips, but we are told that the the chip is being tested on a developer unit with a 90Hz FHD+ display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 flash storage. This is more than enough to suggest that this chip is going to be for a lower mid-range

Both chips are said to be manufactured by TSMC, but we are unsure which process node these will be built on. We will keep you posted when Qualcomm announces these officially.