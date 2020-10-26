PUBG Will Run on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 60 FPS, Developer Confirms

PUBG will be playable on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch, and the game will run at 60 FPS on both consoles.

Today, it has been confirmed on the game's Official website that the Xbox Series X will leverage the PUBG Xbox One X game build, and it will be able to run at 60 FPS by selecting the Framerate Priority option. The Xbox Series S, on the contrary, will only be able to run the game at 30 FPS.

The PlayStation 5 will leverage the PlayStation 4 Pro build of PUBG, and will be able to run up to 60 FPS with the Framerate Priority option.

The PUBG Framerate Priority mode has been revealed last week. This mode, which will come to the game with update 9.1, lifts the framerate cap to 60 FPS and sets resolution to 1080p on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro.

The Framerate Priority setting has some exciting changes this time around. The frame cap is now lifted to 60 FPS and the screen resolution will be set to 1920 x 1080 to increase framerates. The new Framerate Priority is available on Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro, and we are investigating ways to bring the lifted frame cap to other console devices as well. Stay tuned.

PUBG is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A mobile version is also available on iOS and Android.