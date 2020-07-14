PUBG Passes 70-Million-Sold Milestone, Season 8 Completely Reimagines Sanhok Map

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will deliver a completely rebuilt version of one of its favorite maps when Season 8 launches next week. PUBG Corp. is promising every “structure, tree, and rock” in the jungle-themed Sanhok battleground has been redone with fan input in mind. In other news, PUBG Corp. has announced their game has surpassed 70 million copies sold -- a very impressive number considering PUBG isn't free-to-play like some other battle royale games! You can get a sneak peek at the newly updated Sanhok, below.

Of course, PUBG Season 8 will include more than just a rebuilt Sanhok. Here’s the basic rundown (you can get more detailed patch notes here)...

When survivors drop into Sanhok, they’ll discover that almost every structure, tree, rock, and material in the map has been rebuilt from the ground up. Using data and player feedback, many locations have had extensive design and art upgrades. Popular locations, such as Boot Camp, Ruins, Pai Nan, Khao, and Quarry have all received major updates. For those keen on exploring, new locations and hidden gems can be found around the island, including a new tourist town “Getaway”, and bootcamp “Airfield.” From the Ruins to the Cave, Sanhok has been updated to increase its visual fidelity, balance, and performance. Alongside the Sanhok Remaster, Update 8.1 is full of new and thrilling additions, including: The Loot Truck: Driving the roads of Sanhok are autonomous cargo transports that offer players a brand-new way to gear up. As these trucks take damage, they will drop some loot and continue on their way. Players persistent enough to destroy the truck will be rewarded with an even bigger cache of weapons and gear for their squad.

Driving the roads of Sanhok are autonomous cargo transports that offer players a brand-new way to gear up. As these trucks take damage, they will drop some loot and continue on their way. Players persistent enough to destroy the truck will be rewarded with an even bigger cache of weapons and gear for their squad. Confiscated Weapons: Players who take down the Loot Truck will be rewarded with fully customized weapons. For the first time ever in PUBG, players can pick-up weapons that come with pre-installed attachments and unique skins.

Players who take down the Loot Truck will be rewarded with fully customized weapons. For the first time ever in PUBG, players can pick-up weapons that come with pre-installed attachments and unique skins. Improved Jerry Cans: These explosive bundles of joy are making their revised debut. Pour gas on the ground to set a fiery trap or toss the whole thing at an enemy and light it up.

These explosive bundles of joy are making their revised debut. Pour gas on the ground to set a fiery trap or toss the whole thing at an enemy and light it up. New Ranked Season: A new Ranked season begins with Update 8.1. The season brings a much-requested change to scoring, with Ranked Point acquisition now taking team placement into account. Additionally, Vikendi has been added to the Ranked map pool.

A new Ranked season begins with Update 8.1. The season brings a much-requested change to scoring, with Ranked Point acquisition now taking team placement into account. Additionally, Vikendi has been added to the Ranked map pool. Survivor Pass: Payback: Accompanying the latest season is the newest Survivor Pass, which gives players a large amount of new skins to earn as they explore the forgotten paradise of Sanhok.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. A mobile version is also available, but it’s on a different update schedule. PUBG Season 8 hits test servers on July 15 on PC and July 20 on consoles/Stadia. The season officially launches on July 22 on PC and July 30 on consoles.