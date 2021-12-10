PUBG: Battlegrounds Will Go Free-To-Play Next Month

PUBG: Battlegrounds will be going free-to-play starting from next month, signaling the start of a new era for the battle royale game.

During The Game Awards 2021, KRAFTON confirmed that their battle royale game will be going free-to-play starting from January 12th on and consoles.

On the same day PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play, a premium account upgrade called Battlegrounds Plus will be launched, giving players access to exclusive in-game features. Those who purchased the game before its free-to-play transition will receive the PUBG - Special Commemorative Pack, which includes an automatic upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus and more.

When PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS transitions to F2P, it will introduce BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features. While all players will start with Basic Account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 USD and gain access to the following: Bonus 1,300 G-COIN

Survival Masters XP + 100 percent boost

Career - Medal tab

Ranked Mode

Custom Match functionality

In-Game items, including the Captain’s Camo set, which includes hat, camo mask and camo gloves Players who have purchased and played PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS before its transition to F2P will receive the PUBG - SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE PACK, which will include an automatic account upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, the Battle-Hardened costume skin set, the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan and the Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is now available on PC and consoles. The game will become a free-to-play title on January 12th.