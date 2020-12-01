PS5 and Xbox Series X in Stock at Walmart Canada This Week, Delivery Before Christmas

Did you miss out on the initial launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. That said, if you live in Canada, you may still have a chance to grab that must-have Christmas gift for the gamer in your life (or yourself, of course).

Walmart Canada has announced that they will have a restock of both the PS5 and XSX this coming Thursday (December 3). These sales will be online only and limited to one of each console per household. And yes, Walmart says they should arrive on your doorstep before Christmas. You can find out when the consoles go on sale, below.

🎮 What: #PS5 and #XboxSeriesX ONLINE ONLY restock. ⏰ When: Thursday, December 3rd.

- PS5: live at 11am EST.

— Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) December 1, 2020

Here are the Walmart Canada product pages for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Now, no other major Canadian retailers have put an exact time and date on when they’ll be selling next-gen consoles this week, but it’s fairly unlikely Walmart is the only store getting new stock. There are already scattered reports PS5 and Xbox Series X sales popping up at retailers like Shopper’s Drug Mart and Costco. So, around the time the Walmart sales go live, I suggest you also keep an eye on Amazon (PS5, XSX), EB Games (PS5, XSX), Best Buy (PS5, XSX), The Source (PS5, XSX), and other retailers. Sometimes it’s the less obvious sources, like, say, Staples, that may end up paying off for you.

Haven’t been keeping up on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S? Here’s Wccftech’s full reviews of the PS5 and Xbox Series S, and a review-in-progress of the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 launched in Canada in November 10 and November 12, respectively. Any fellow Canucks out there? Have you managed to get your next-gen console yet? Or will you be keeping a close eye on Walmart and other websites later this week?