PS5 Standard Edition Now Selling at a Profit says Sony, PS4 Sales are Dropping off Steadily

Earlier this morning Sony released their results for the first quarter of their fiscal year 2022 (which runs until March 31, 2022), and it was good news for their PlayStation business overall. From April to the end of June, Sony sold 2.3 million more PlayStation 5 units, bringing total sales to 10.1 million units. That said, the appetite for the long-in-the-tooth PS4 seems to be dwindling rather quickly, as the company only sold around 500 thousand units during the past quarter (they sold nearly 2 million during the same period last year). Not exactly a shock, but if Sony was hoping to continue to rack up significant PS4 sales well into the PS5’s life, it seems they may be out of luck.

Perhaps the best positive news for Sony’s gaming business is that the standard-edition PS5 is reportedly already being sold at a profit, less than a year from launch. The less-expensive PS5 Digital Edition hasn’t reached the break-even point yet, but Sony is hoping that will be offset by peripherals and accessory sales. Overall, despite the ongoing semiconductor shortages, Sony remains confident they’ll be able to hit their FY 2022 PS5 sales goals…

Our fiscal ‘22 forecast remains unchanged from the previous forecast. And there is no change to this fiscal year’s target of selling more than 14.8 million units of PlayStation 5, which was the number of units we sold of PlayStation 4 in the fiscal year after its launch.

Taking away the 2.3 million units already sold in Q1 2022, Sony plans to move another 12.3 million before the end of next March. That’s a decent supply, but don’t expect to easily stroll into a store and buy a PS5 anytime soon -- the console will continue to be scarce well into next year it seems. For those who don’t have a PS5 yet, are you hoping to grab one within the next few months?