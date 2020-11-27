The PS5 Records Your Voice Every Time You Unlock a Trophy

If you're the type to jump for joy (or at least squeal) when you get a new trophy on PlayStation 5, you might not be too pleased to know that you're being recorded.

It's already common knowledge that the PS5 records a short video when you unlock a trophy for playback later, but if you also have the microphone on, it will also take a short clip of your voice.

PlayStation 5 PlayStation Plus Collection Abusers Are Getting Banned

This was proven thanks to one Redditor's recent post, where he shared a clip of a moment of victory while playing Demon's Souls for the first time. His cries of joy are immensely relatable, but might come as a surprise for players who prefer to keep things a bit more private.

Several players already turn Trophy recordings off because they can take up a massive amount of space. Now, PS5 users might end up deciding they want to do the same to avoid being recorded, since it can be a bit of an embarrassing moment to hear yourself, let alone watch yourself in-game achieving the Trophy you had been gunning for. Some of us can get pretty excited when those big moments happen. And we can get pretty mad, too, even if we don't want to admit it.

But if you're someone who loves the thought of commemorating their greatest moments in gaming, much like this first-time Demon's Souls player, having your voice added to a swath of video clips may very well be something you're interested in. If nothing else, you could always keep them as something of a personal victory reel. For everyone else, you're going to want to think about turning off recordings or turning off the mic entirely.