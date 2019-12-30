PS5 GPU May be 9.2 Teraflops, Xbox Series X 12TF per Leaks Verified by Digital Foundry

Thanks to LetsGoDigital for the PS5 mock up above.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are both likely to arrive within the next year, and yet, we still don’t know a whole lot about what kind of power both systems will deliver. We know both systems will feature beefy next-gen Zen 2 CPUs from AMD and feature solid-state drives, but specific specs have not been revealed. At least not officially.

AMD’s High-End ‘Radeon RX’ Navi 21 GPU Rumors: Twice As Fast as Navi 10, 505mm2 Die Size, Faster GDDR6 Memory

As we touched on back in August, an array of information about upcoming AMD projects was discovered on GitHub, including the PS5 GPU, codenamed Oberon, and Xbox Series X GPU, codenamed Arden. Back then, only droplets of this info leaked to the public, but more has been released in recent days, and the tech heads at Digital Foundry claim to have independently verified the source and veracity of the information. Of course, we don’t have full context about what all this means and things may have changed since this info was leaked this summer, but Digital Foundry has still gone ahead and done some speculating about what it all means. If you’ve got 20 minutes to spare, you can check out the full DF video below, or you can scroll on down for a quick recap.

According to the leaked specs, the PS5’s Oberon chip will offer up 36 Navi compute units running at 2.0GHz, which would amount to a 9.2 teraflop GPU. The processor will also use GDDR6 memory, with a bandwidth of 448GB/s to 512GB/s. As previously reported, the GPU will have three modes, allowing for baked-in hardware emulation of the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Leaked information about the Xbox Series X GPU is much less comprehensive, but apparently the chip has 3584 shaders, which would require a whopping 56 Navi compute units. Given that number, DF estimates Microsoft may be targeting 12 teraflops with its Arden chip. It’s also confirmed that the Arden chip will have a memory bandwidth of 560GB/s.

So yeah, there’s still a lot we don’t know, but if these leaks are the real deal, it seems like Sony is aiming to balance power with affordability, while Microsoft is focusing on hardware muscle over any other concerns. DF speculates that Sony may be able to hit an appealing $399 price point with the PS5 hardware they’re cooking up, while Microsoft… well, you might want to start saving now if you want an Xbox Series X.

What do you think about all this? Does Digital Foundry’s detective work add up? If this pans out, is Sony making the right move with the balanced approach, or Microsoft’s all-out-power gambit best?