One of the key features of the PS5 is its speedy solid-state drive, although as we’ve discussed, it comes at a price. The new console only ships with 825 GB of storage (only around 670 GB of which is useable for games) and the option to expand your SSD space won’t be available at launch. That said, some hoped for a simple workaround – while PS5 games will only run from the SSD, would it not be possible to store them on a standard USB HDD then just transfer them to the SDD when you want to play? A great idea in theory, but unfortunately, it seems it’s not possible.

Those with early access to the PS5 have discovered you get the following message when you plug a standard HDD into the system…

Use a USB drive formatted as extended storage and move your PS5 games there to free up space in console storage. You can install PS4 games to extended storage and play them directly from there. If you have an extended storage drive you're using on your PS4, you can also use it on your PS5. Connect a USB drive to start formatting it for your PS5.

So yes, you can store and run backward compatible PS4 games from a portable HDD, but PS5 games are a no go. If you try to transfer them, they simple don’t show up. The almighty Geoff Keighley himself has confirmed you can’t do it.

You can’t move ps5 games to external drive — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 6, 2020

Overall, a rather odd restriction. I understand that PS5 games can’t be directly played from a standard HDD, but why not let people at least store them? I can’t think of a good reason why not.

