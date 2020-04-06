PS5 is the Better Console, Crytek Engineer Claims; XSX Coding Can be Challenging and Its Peak Performance Will be Bottlenecked

By
2 hours ago
Submit
xbox series x ps5

In a new interview, Crytek rendering engineer Ali Salehi talks about the specs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and developing for the next-gen consoles.

Speaking to Persian gaming website Vigiato (and translated by Twitter user @man4dead), the rendering engineer talked about the power difference between the upcoming consoles from Sony and Microsoft. A lot has been said and written about the specifications of both consoles over the past month. Theoretically, the Xbox Series X clearly has the advantage when it comes to raw computing power, but according to Crytek’s rendering engineer, not all is what it seems.

Raw Power Difference Between PS5 and XSX Won’t Make That Much of a Difference for Multiplatform Titles, Quantum League Dev Believes

If Salehi is to be believed, developing for PS5 is extremely simple, something that PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny has pointed out on various occasions, and reaching the console’s peak performance is easier than it is on the Series X.

"The developers are saying PS5 is the easiest console they have ever coded on to reach its peak performance”, he said. “Software-wise, coding for PS5 is extremely simple and has so many abilities that make the [developers] so free. In total, I can say PS5 is a better console."

While TFLOPs are important, reaching peak performance on the Series X will only be achievable under the most ideal and theoretical conditions. If all of the components inside Microsoft’s console can work together efficiently alongside the GPU, the series X can hit its peak performance of 12TFLOPs, but this just doesn’t seem to be possible.

Developing for the Series X might be somewhat challenging, Salehi explains. One of the reasons for this is the console’s software, and another one is its use of two different RAM parts, differing in bandwidth.

Phil Spencer: Despite Sony’s Impressive PS5 SSD and 3D Audio Tech, We’re Even More Confident About the XSX

According to Salehi, developers will want to use the higher-bandwidth as much as possible, which might cause some issues.

The engineer was also asked about the difference in compute units between the PS5 and Xbox Series X. While the PS5’s GPU has less compute units than the Xbox Series X, the TFLOPs difference isn’t that big.

Despite having locked CPU and GPU frequencies, the Series X will only reach its full potential under the most ideal circumstances, whereas the PS5 will mostly work on its peak 10.28TFLOPs.

Quite an interesting take on the PS5 and Xbox Series X from the Crytek engineer. Last week, we already covered some quotes from Quantum League designer Balthazar Auger, who said that the raw power difference between the Xbox Series X and PS5 won't make that much of a difference for multiplatform titles as developers working those titles will be bound to the lowest common denominator.

Can you agree with Salehi on the Xbox Series X being bottlenecked by other components? Will it be easier to reach peak performance on the PS5? Please discuss below.

Submit

Related