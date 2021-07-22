PS5 Owners Can Now Grab a Free Six Month Apple TV+ Subscription

Looking for something to watch when not playing your fancy new PlayStation 5? Well, you might have some new options, because Sony has announced they’re giving away six free months of Apple TV+ to all PS5 owners as of today. While its lineup still doesn’t quite measure up to the likes of Netflix or Amazon, Apple TV+ does offer some good shows like Ted Lasso, and a solid selection of new and exclusive movies. Here’s how to sign up for your free six-month subscription…

Discover even more to love on your PS5 console with six months extended trial1 access to Apple TV+. Redeem your offer between now and July 22nd, 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals series and films. Enjoy fan favorites like Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, See starring Jason Momoa with Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, and the highly anticipated sci-fi drama Foundation. How to redeem your offer Find the Apple TV app from your PS5 console’s search bar, or find it under “All apps” in Media home.

Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.

Sign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have one.

Enjoy your six free months of Apple TV+.

A nice little offer considering the PlayStation Store will cease selling or renting movies and pay-per-views at the end of summer (the option already isn’t available on the PS5). Of course, once the six month trial expires, you’re subscription will be automatically renewed – a subscription to Apple TV+ costs $5 a month.

As mentioned above, PS5 owners will have until July 22, 2022 to grab their free six-month Apple TV+ subscription so you don’t necessarily have to jump on it right away. That said, if you do, what will you be watching first?