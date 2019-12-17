PS4 Controller Programmable Back Button Attachment Announced by Sony

The PS4’s DualShock 4 controller is over six years old at this point, and yet, surprisingly, it’s still evolving. Today Sony announced the new DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment, which true to its name, gives players two extra programmable back buttons to play with. You can get a better look at the somewhat-odd new doohickey in the trailer below.

Here’s a bit more detail about the Back Button Attachment:

The Best Looking Games Are on PS4 Thanks to Art Direction Rather Than Power, Says Dev

Responsive Back Buttons and High-fidelity OLED Screen : The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments.

: The two back buttons can map up to 16 different actions such as triangle, circle, R1 and R2 to name a few and provide amazing tactile feedback, so you can jump and slide without missing a beat. The attachment also features an integrated OLED display that provides real time information around button assignments. Highly Configurable : A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller.

: A dedicated button allows you to remap back button inputs on the fly, so you are always prepared no matter what game you’re playing. Furthermore, you can save and choose up to three different profiles for use in various games and there is also a headset pass-through for connecting any 3.5mm wired headset to the controller. Developed by PlayStation: The product is tested and approved for all of your favorite PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR titles, and is built with the ergonomics of the DS4 in mind.

So, why is Sony releasing this now? Well, if I had to guess, I’m betting the DualShock 5 is getting new back buttons of its own, so this will make certain crossgen games easier to play. And hey, besides all that, I’ve always liked back triggers – worked great on the N64! – and have sometimes wondered why modern controllers have forsaken them. So the Back Button Attachment is an unexpected, but not unwelcome, development.

The Back Button Attachment launches on January 23. It will set you back $30.