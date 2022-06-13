PS Plus Premium Arrives in North America with More Games, including 60hz NTSC Classics

After a somewhat shaky early launch in Asian territories, the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus arrives in North America today, and it seems like Sony has made some significant improvements to the service. First off, players in Canada and the U.S. will not have to deal with laggy, stuttery 50hz PAL versions of PS1 and PS2 classics – games like Ape Escape have been confirmed to be the proper 60hz NSTC versions.

Confirming myself that Ape Escape is the US NTSC version!! ☺️🥳 60hz, full trophy support, PS1 Ape Escape on PS5. This rules. 👍 pic.twitter.com/h9UIH8C8wU — Jurge Cruz-Alvarez (@jcruzalvarez26) June 13, 2022

The Western version of the new PS Plus also offers a significantly expanded catalog, with dozens of additional titles added to the catalog of PS4 and PS5 available to “Extra” tier subscribers and PS1 to PS3 classics available to “Premium” tier members. Newly added PS4/PS5 games include the likes of Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Nioh, Prey, Shenmue 3, SoulCalibur 6, Tropico 5, The Dark Pictures Man of Medan and Little Hope, and Resident Evil: Director's Cut. Meanwhile, added classics include Demon's Souls, Devil May Cry 4, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, God of War HD 1 and 2, InFamous 1 and 2, Red Dead Redemption, numerous Resident Evil titles, including 4, 5, 6, Code Veronica, Revelations 1 and 2, and a number of Ratchet & Clank games.

The games listed above are by no means a complete list of titles added to the new PS Plus. You can peruse the full list of games available to North American subscribers right here.

You can get more details on the various new PS Plus tiers here. The updated of version of Sony’s service is now available in most of the world, except Europe, where it will launch on June 22. What do you think? Are you interested in signing up given the improved list of games?