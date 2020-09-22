Procreate 5X for iPad Gains Powerful New Filters, Gradients, Scribble Support & More

Procreate has received a major new update version 5X, which brings along new features for iPad including new Pencil filters, gradient map, reference images, FacePaint, transform support, scribble, new brushes, and much more.

Although Procreate has supported Apple Pencil for a while, the new update brings deeper integration with it. Using the precision of the Pencil, users can now paint image effects with the new Pencil filters and even smudge them to get the exact result they want. Scribble support also lets users write using the Pencil into text boxes, layer names and anywhere else they can type in text.

The developers have also added new filters like glitch and chromatic aberration and improved the performance of existing filters too. The transform tool has also received some love with this update allowing users to scale and adjust their artwork with ease. New transform animations also help with using the tool.

Here is the complete changelog from the developers:

• Pencil Filters

Brush in image effects with your Apple Pencil. For the first time you can use any brush to paint in adjustments and effects exactly where you want them. Smudge your filter to create textured effects like you’ve never seen before. You can even erase or adjust the amount in realtime. • Gradient Map

One of the your biggest requests is here! Add a new dimension of color by mapping gradients across your value painting. Create your own custom gradients and insert as many knobs as you like, we won't judge. • All New Filters

Creating incredible effects and dramatic finishes is easier than ever with a host of new filters and adjustments. There are huge improvements to essential filters like Noise and Blur, and amazing new creative possibilities with Glitch, Chromatic Aberration and more. • Reference Companion

Always keep your composition in focus while you paint in the details. Import a reference image that will stay by your side; ready to provide inspiration and colors. • FacePaint

Procreate on your face! See your FacePaint update live and even play your animations. It’s not only for your fans, share your photos and videos with everybody.

• Palette Capture & SwatchDrop

Capture the colors around you with your camera or photos in your library. Fill your artwork with color by dropping swatches right onto your canvas. You can also import Adobe® ACO and ASE palette files. Why tho. • Transform

Make beautiful compositions with precise new ways to move and scale your artwork. Accurately align objects to your canvas and other layers with new Snapping. Use the new Bounding Box Adjust to scale and stretch from any orientation. Transform with 100% accuracy using numeric entry. • Selection Color Fill

Accelerate your workflow by drawing selections that automatically fill with color. Add or Remove with any selection tool to create sharp, vibrant shapes. Use Automatic selections to fill your artwork in all the right places. • Private Layer

Keep a layer private so your Time-lapse is free from sketches, notes, nudes and reference images. • Scribble

Scribble gives you a whole new way to add text to your artwork, without ever having to put down your Apple Pencil. Name layers, change settings, and pick colors, but the best part is - your tool never needs to leave your hand. • QuickMenu Profiles

Finger your way to success with QuickMenu profiles. With just a flick of your button, you can swap to tailored QuickMenus for sketching, coloring or finishing. • Blur Brushes

Effortless blend colors with the new Blur settings in Brush Studio. Look out for Blend brushes in the Airbrushes set. Procreate 5X also has: Redesigned Copy and Paste Menu Crop and Resize Snapping Text Numeric Input New Font Companion iPadOS 14 Quick Launch Widget HEVC Time-lapse with alpha Color Profile fixes Brush Studio performance improvements Animated Transforms New Text Selection appearance

What is amazing about this update is that it is a free one for all current users. Procreate 5X is available for a one-time payment of $9.99, without any in-app purchases. If you are an artist and use an iPad with Apple Pencil, Procreate is a must-have app.

Download Procreate for iPad