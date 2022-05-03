Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Has Been Handed back to Ubisoft Montreal

A remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time feels like it should be an easy layup given the warm feelings for the original, but it’s been a rocky road since the project was announced back in 2020. Developed by former support studios Ubisoft Mumbai and Pune, the remake’s visuals didn’t make a great first impression, and the game was eventually delayed indefinitely early last year. Since then, updates on the project have been scarce.

Well, after months of confusion, it seems the Sands of Time Remake is now on more solid ground, as it’s been announced the studio behind the original version of the game, Ubisoft Montreal, is once again in charge…

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

Hello, Prince of Persia fans! The development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal, the very birth place of the epic Sands of Time trilogy. This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it's ready. We want to thank you all for your continuous support and patience throughout the development. Rest assured, that we will update you on the progress in a future update.

Honestly, this is probably for the best. Ubisoft’s Indian teams seemed sincere in their efforts, but if the game wasn’t coming together, it wasn’t coming together, and Sands of Time deserves a top-notch remake.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was originally announced for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, but it’s unknown if that’s still the case. The project is currently without a release window, and it sounds like we shouldn’t expect it anytime too soon.