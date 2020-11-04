Premium 2020 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle Is Up For A Huge Discount Offer – Avail Now
Microsoft Excel will be your best friend no matter what career path you choose. I underestimated this skill once and boy was I sorry when I graduated from college. This is a skill that will be a game changer for you when you are applying for jobs. Wccftech is going to help you and we are offering a limited time discount offer on the Premium 2020 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle. The offer will expire in just 4 days, so avail it right away.
Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle Features
The bundle is huge and contains 24 courses. Each course is going to help you get one step closer to landing your dream job. Here are highlights of what the Premium 2020 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle has in store for you:
- MS Excel/Excel 2020: The Complete Introduction to Excel
Gain Basic Knowledge on How to Use Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft Excel: Intro to Power Query, Power Pivot & DAX
Get Up & Running with Excel's Data Modeling & Business Intelligence Tools
- Excel Pro Tips: Data Visualization
Think Outside the Pie Chart & Explore Some of Excel’s Most Powerful Visualization Tools
- Microsoft Excel: Advanced Formulas & Functions
Master 75+ Excel Formula & Functions with Hands-On Demos
- Up & Running with Power BI Desktop
Transform, Analyze & Visualize Data Using Microsoft Power BI Desktop
- Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Excel Pivot Tables
Master Excel Pivot Tables & Pivot Charts with Hands-On Demos
- Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Excel Charts & Graphs
Master 20+ Charts & Graphs in Excel with Hands-On Demos
- Microsoft Excel: Learn MS Excel for Data Analysis
Use Excel for Data Analysis by Creating Your Own Excel Apps
- Microsoft Excel: Basic/Advanced Excel Formulas
Learn More Than 80 Excel Functions, Formulas & Tips
- Project Finance Ninja Course
Build Project Finance Models From Scratch & Discover Their Economic Feasibilit
- Power Query for Excel & Power BI
2 Hours of Content on Power Query, Excel, BI, and SQL Server Data Tools
- Visual Storytelling with Power BI
Learn Data Modeling Basics, Visualization & Analytics, and More
- Tableau Training & Certification
Analyze Trends Visually & Make Quick Decisions with 3 Hours of Content on Tableau Essential
- Python for Finance
Python Basics, Numpy, Pandas, Matplotlib, & More — Perform Financial Tasks Using Python
- Excel for HR Dashboard & Analytics
AutomateExcel Tasks & Create a Powerful Analysis for HR and L&D Data on Real-Life Business Problems
- Excel for Sales Dashboard & Analytics
Prepare Your Sales Reports & Perform Analytics
- DAX Made Easy
Best of Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) for Beginners in 90 Minutes
- New Microsoft Excel & Office 365 Features
Increase Your Productivity with All New MS Excel 2019 & Office 365 Features and Save Time!
- Google Sheets for Excel Users
Organize Your Information Into Neat Spreadsheets in Both Google Sheets & Excel
- 360° Financial Modeling & Valuation Course
Learn Industry Best Practices & Common Pitfalls in Financial Modeling
- Alteryx Online Course
Get Started with 25 Essential Alteryx Tools for Beginners
- Excel VBA Tutorials: Learn Excel Programming Language
Automate Repetitive Tasks Using Excel VBA with Just One Click
- SAS Programming Online Course
Become a Data Expert Using the SAS Data Science Tools
- Advanced Excel Crash Course
Learn Excel Online for MIS Reporting, Data Cleaning, Data Analysis, Charting, & Time-Saver Tricks with Examples
All the courses have been designed by experts with years of experience and so you won’t be wasting any money. Happy Shopping!
Original Price Premium 2020 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle: $2,376
Wccftech Discount Price Premium 2020 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle: $69.99
