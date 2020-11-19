PowerColor has fully unveiled its Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Red Devil Custom graphics cards which come with a beefy triple-slot and triple-fan cooling design. PowerColor has been teasing its Red Devil RX 6800 series lineup for a while now and today, they are officially showcasing the card.

PowerColor Unleashes The Red Devil, Comes in Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Flavors With Massive Triple-Slot / Triple-Fan Cooling

The Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Red Devil graphics cards are going to be PowerColor's top of the line offerings and feature a triple-fan and triple-slot cooling design. Each fan on the card features a total of nine fan blades which direct air towards the internal heatsink assembly. The card itself features a brand new design aesthetic on the shroud which has large LED bars that lead towards the rear end, giving a more devilish look to this card.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil & ASRock RX 6800 Taichi, Phantom Gaming, Challenger Pro Custom Graphics Cards Unveiled







Both the front shroud and backplate are made out of aluminum alloy metal to provide a premium aesthetic. Underneath the shroud is a massive aluminum heatsink array with seven thick copper heat pipes that run through the heatsink. There are exhaust vents on the backplate that push air out for optimal airflow on the Red Devil cards.

PowerColor hasn't revealed the clocks yet for its Red Devil Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 series line but it is stated that both cards would utilize a 14+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer caps, and receive power through dual 8-pin connectors.







Display outputs on the PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 Red Devil include two DP, 1 HDMI, and a single USB Type-C port. Based on what it stated, the Limited Edition variants of the Red Devil will feature Type-C ports while the standard variants won't feature Type-C connectivity.

Patience will always pay off 😉 — PowerColor (@PowerColor) November 17, 2020

PowerColor has also hinted that a Liquid-cooled variant in the future might be possible though we can't say for sure right now. As for the Red Devil, the graphics card is expected to launch about a week or two (25th November) after the Radeon RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 series launch so pricing and specifications would be posted later on.