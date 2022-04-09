PowerColor Radeon RX 6750 XT Devil 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Spotted

PowerColor's upcoming Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card in the Devil custom variation has been submitted to the RRA (South Korean National Radio Research Agency). This confirms that the card is coming out soon as expected.

PowerColor Readies Radeon RX 6750 XT Devil Graphics Card With 12 GB GDDR6 Memory & 18 Gbps Dies

The AMD RDNA 2 Desktop refresh is expected to include three new graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT. The Radeon RX 6750 XT will be a slight bump to the existing Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card and feature the same Navi 22 XT GPU with 2560 cores, 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TBP of around 230W. The difference is that the card is expected to feature higher clocks, especially in the memory department which is being upgraded to the 18 Gbps memory dies.

AMD ‘RDNA 2 Refresh GPU’ Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Rumored To Launch In April

Spotted by Harukaze5719 at the RRA, the R-R-TUF-RX6750XT3DHEOC is the codename for the new PowerColor Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card. The Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT carries a dual-slot and triple-fan cooling system. It is a relatively high-end custom model and comes with a factory OC out of the box as evident by the 'OC' name at the end. The card will feature a custom PCB design and power is expected to be provided by a dual 8-pin connector configuration.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months while the Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship is clearly aimed at NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is one power-hungry insanity. The AMD RX 6750 XT is expected to be priced similarly and will also come in a midnight black model.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Codename Process Node Compute Units / Cores Memory Capacity / Bus Memory Clock TGP Price (MSRP) Launch Radeon RX 6950 XT Navi 21 XTXH? 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 300W? $999 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 330W $1199 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6900 XTX Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 7nm 72 / 4608 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $649 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 7nm 60 / 3840 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 250W $579 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6750 XT Navi 22 XT? 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W? $479 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 XT 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 16 Gbps 230W $479 US March 2021 Radeon RX 6650 XT Navi 23 XT? 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 18 Gbps 160W? $379 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 XT 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 16 Gbps 160W $379 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 XL 7nm 28 / 1792 8 GB / 128-bit 14 Gbps 132W $329 US October 2021 Radeon RX 6500 XT Navi 24 XT 6nm 16 / 1024 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 107W $199 US January 2022 Radeon RX 6500 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768? 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps? TBD $149 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6400 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 53W $139 US? January 2022