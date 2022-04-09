  ⋮  

PowerColor Radeon RX 6750 XT Devil 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Spotted

By Hassan Mujtaba
PowerColor's upcoming Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card in the Devil custom variation has been submitted to the RRA (South Korean National Radio Research Agency). This confirms that the card is coming out soon as expected.

PowerColor Readies Radeon RX 6750 XT Devil Graphics Card With 12 GB GDDR6 Memory & 18 Gbps Dies

The AMD RDNA 2 Desktop refresh is expected to include three new graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT. The Radeon RX 6750 XT will be a slight bump to the existing Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card and feature the same Navi 22 XT GPU with 2560 cores, 12 GB of GDDR6 memory running across a 192-bit bus interface, and a TBP of around 230W. The difference is that the card is expected to feature higher clocks, especially in the memory department which is being upgraded to the 18 Gbps memory dies.

AMD ‘RDNA 2 Refresh GPU’ Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards Rumored To Launch In April

Spotted by Harukaze5719 at the RRA, the R-R-TUF-RX6750XT3DHEOC is the codename for the new PowerColor Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card. The Devil Radeon RX 6700 XT carries a dual-slot and triple-fan cooling system. It is a relatively high-end custom model and comes with a factory OC out of the box as evident by the 'OC' name at the end. The card will feature a custom PCB design and power is expected to be provided by a dual 8-pin connector configuration.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months while the Radeon RX 6950 XT flagship is clearly aimed at NVIDIA's RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which is one power-hungry insanity. The AMD RX 6750 XT is expected to be priced similarly and will also come in a midnight black model.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPrice (MSRP)Launch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT?7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W?$479 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6650 XTNavi 23 XT?7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit18 Gbps160W?$379 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022
Are you looking forward to the RDNA 2 Refreshed graphics cards from AMD?
