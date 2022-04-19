PowerColor’s Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound Graphics Cards Features Higher GPU & Memory Clocks But Also Requires More Power

PowerColor's Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound graphics card is a custom model that is expected to rock higher clocks & power input than its predecessor. The new information comes straight from Videocardz who has managed to obtain the specs of the custom flavored card.

PowerColor Boosts The Clock Speeds For Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound Custom Graphics Card But Also Requires Higher Wattage PSU

AMD's upcoming RDNA 2 graphics card refresh is expected to feature various custom models from AIBs. While a few of these models have already leaked, we haven't really heard about the clocks or power numbers that these variants will offer. But it looks like Videocardz has details of the Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound from PowerColor, a custom graphics card that will aim the mainstream GPU segment.

The PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound is said to feature the Navi 23 XT GPU with a total of 2048 cores packed within 32 Compute Units. Now while the GPU configuration is the same across the two cards (RX 6650 XT and RX 6600 XT), the internal clocks and power limits have been changed a bit. The card will come with a dual BIOS profile, one being silent mode and the other being the OC mode.

With the silent profile, the PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT will operate at the reference clocks of 2410 MHz Game and 2635 MHz Boost. The OC mode features even higher clock speeds of 2486 MHz Game (vs 2382 MHz on 6600 XT Hellhound) and 2689 MHz Boost (vs 2593 MHz on 6600 XT). That's a 4.4% increase in Game and a 3.7% increase in boost clocks compared to its predecessor.

As for memory, the 8 GB and 128-bit bus interface aren't going away but the clock speeds are going to be boosted to 17.5 Gbps to deliver an effective bandwidth of 280 GB/s versus the 256 GB/s of the existing model. This is a 9% increase and both the core and memory clocks combined well end up providing a decent 5-10% performance improvement within games. Also, what's interesting is that the 6650 XT won't be using the full 18 Gbps dies like the other two RDNA 2 refreshed graphics cards. We might see higher clocks and memory pin speeds for the flagship Devil variant but that cannot be confirmed at the moment.

PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound vs RX 6600 XT Hellhound:

GPU Game Clock: 2486 MHz vs 2382 MHz

2486 MHz vs 2382 MHz GPU Boost Clock: 2689 MHz v 2593 MHz

2689 MHz v 2593 MHz Memory Clocks: 17.5 Gbps vs 16.0 Gbps

17.5 Gbps vs 16.0 Gbps Total Bandwidth: 280 GB/s vs 256 GB/s

The boosted clocks also require more power and it looks like PowerColor is recommended users to a 600W PSU instead of a 500W PSU that's currently recommended for the RX 6600 XT Hellhound. It can be expected that the TBP has gone up a bit from the 160W that the current card features. The custom variant will rock a dual-fan and dual-slot cooler with a custom PCB design & will come with a backplate. The card will rock a single 8-pin connector so the TBP has to remain within a 225W limit.

We can also expect a slightly higher price for the Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound card. The RDNA 2 refresh graphics cards are expected to launch on the 10th of May so more details are definitely expected to be unveiled during the coming days.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup: