The PopGrip AirPods Holder Sticks to Your iPhone and Carries Around Your Wireless Earbuds at the Same Time

While the AirPods are certainly great accessories for seamlessly connecting to an iPhone and providing a decent audio experience, they can sometimes be difficult to carry around, especially when your outfit doesn’t have a pocket or you don’t have a bag. To help you out of this dilemma, PopSockets has now introduced PopGrip AirPods Holder.

As the name implies, the PopGrip AirPods Holder offers a convenient way to house Apple’s AirPods. The holder can also accommodate the Wireless Charging Case. The holder lets you see the LED charging light and there is also an opening towards the bottom for accessibility to the charging port. The product can be charged wirelessly which means your AirPods can be juiced up while inside the holder.

The PopGrip AirPods Holder can also be attached to your iPhone. However, the company says it will not directly stick to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max without a hard plastic case. It may also not be possible to snap it on to silicone and waterproof cases, according to the manufacturer. All in all, the holder is quite sticky according to the company and can also be repositioned easily if the owner wishes.

When you need to charge your iPhone wirelessly, the top of the holder can easily be removed. Lastly, it also acts as a stand. This can allow you to watch videos easily without straining your hands. The PopGrip AirPods Holder is also compatible with the PopGrip base so that you can swap it with a regular PopGrip. Moreover, it is also compatible with PopChain, but not with the company’s existing mounts.

This is an online exclusive product and can be directly ordered at PopSockets websites. It costs $20 and is available in the colours white, black, iris purple, cobalt, and neo mint.