Menu
Company

Polygon (MATIC) Is on a Roll: After Benefitting From Projects Spearheaded by Aave and Disney, Polygon Just Launched zkEVM!

Rohail Saleem
Jul 20, 2022
Polygon

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Polygon, a multichain scaling solution for Ethereum that facilitates fast and cheaper transactions and where the MATIC coin acts as the network’s native token, is currently benefitting from a litany of positive developments that come as the sentiment across the wider crypto sphere seems to have stabilized after the carnage witnessed throughout much of 2022.

Before going further, let’s do a brief refresher course. Polygon allows users to deposit the Ethereum coin to a smart bridge contract from where the MATIC coin is obtained. Such users can then work with various applications using the Ethereum-compatible Polygon chains. Finally, the users can re-convert MATIC coins to Ethereum coins and then deposit them on the Ethereum main chain. During this process, the MATIC token is used to pay the transaction fee and power Polygon’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, where miners are chosen randomly from a pool of validators to perform periodic authentication of the blocks produced, and any disagreements on the Polygon chains are resolved through cryptographic proof.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Cross-asset Dynamics, Strong Basing Effect, and Miners’ Capitulation All Indicate That Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out for Now

Last week, Polygon remained the center of attention when it was among the six companies chosen by Disney to participate in its Accelerator program, whereby the media conglomerate aims to support innovative companies from around the world.

Then, Aave’s decentralized social media, dubbed Lenstube, recently launched on the Polygon mainnet.

Finally, Polygon announced today that the first Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) that is compatible with zero-knowledge proofs.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Amid a Predictable Flood of Obituaries, Bitcoin Bulls Should Write off the Rest of 2022 Along With the First Half of 2023 and Pin Their Hopes on the Next Halving Event

As a refresher, EVM is essentially a computer that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing smart contracts from multiple sources to interact with each other, thereby enabling anyone to execute a code (smart contract) in a trustless environment. Rollups bundle Ethereum transactions and move them off-chain to Layer 2 (L2) protocols, where these batched transactions are processed much more efficiently, thereby reducing the overall transaction costs. Moreover, zkRollups use cryptographic proofs as a validation mechanism to authenticate transactions, precluding the need for a challenge mechanism and enabling higher transaction throughput. A zkEVM combines an Ethereum Virtual Machine with zkRollups, allowing efficient processing of transactions on L2 protocols. Hence, the excitement for Polygon’s latest move.

Polygon’s MATIC coin is up 73 percent over the past 7 days. Year to date, however, the coin is down over 64 percent.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order