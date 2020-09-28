Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now
With the way our dependence on data has increased, you can no longer deny the importance of Cloud storage. It isn’t always convenient to carry external storage devices and we need something that is simpler and much more accessible. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts offer on the Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription. The offers will expire in a couple of days, so avail it right away.
Polar Backup Cloud Storage Features
Polar uses state-of-the-art AWS technology, GDPR-compliance and offers tons of storage that ensures that you have access to protected data at all times. It is very simple to use and very affordable. You will have complete control over your data and you can manage your files easily from anywhere. Here are highlights of what the Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Smoothly store & back up important files and data
- Use duplication & redundancy to ensure that your data is always available on demand
- Have full control of your data & easily manage them w/ just a click
- Store your data from laptops, PCs & Mac devices, and external hard drives
- Protect your data w/ 256-Bit AES encryption
- Updates to ensure faster speed & Catalina OS support
- Mobile apps coming in 2020
How it Works
- Install Polar Backup client on your PC or Mac.
- Select what data to back up and set your schedule and security settings
- Polar Backup agent will automatically upload the selected data from your local and external drives to the cloud
- Unlike syncing solutions, with Polar Backup your data will never be deleted even if it was deleted from your PC/external devices
System Requirements
- RAM: 512MB
- Hard drive space: 200MB
- Windows 7 or later
- Mac OS X 10.7 or later
Important Details
- Cloud backup storage: 1TB/2TB/5TB
- Length of access: lifetime
- This plan is only available to new users , Licenses are non stackable
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of users: 1
- Updates included
- Amazon AWS infrastructure
- Backup local, external, and network drives
- AES 256 encryption password
- File versioning
- GDPR privacy compliant
Original Price Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription:
1TB: $390 I 2TB: $590 I 5TB: $990
Wccftech Discount Price Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription:
1TB: $29.99 I 2TB: $49.99 I 5TB: $79.99
