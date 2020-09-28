Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Couple Of Days – Avail Now

With the way our dependence on data has increased, you can no longer deny the importance of Cloud storage. It isn’t always convenient to carry external storage devices and we need something that is simpler and much more accessible. Wccftech is offering limited time discounts offer on the Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription. The offers will expire in a couple of days, so avail it right away.

Polar Backup Cloud Storage Features

Polar uses state-of-the-art AWS technology, GDPR-compliance and offers tons of storage that ensures that you have access to protected data at all times. It is very simple to use and very affordable. You will have complete control over your data and you can manage your files easily from anywhere. Here are highlights of what the Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

Smoothly store & back up important files and data

Use duplication & redundancy to ensure that your data is always available on demand

Have full control of your data & easily manage them w/ just a click

Store your data from laptops, PCs & Mac devices, and external hard drives

Protect your data w/ 256-Bit AES encryption

Updates to ensure faster speed & Catalina OS support

Mobile apps coming in 2020

How it Works

Install Polar Backup client on your PC or Mac.

Select what data to back up and set your schedule and security settings

Polar Backup agent will automatically upload the selected data from your local and external drives to the cloud

Unlike syncing solutions, with Polar Backup your data will never be deleted even if it was deleted from your PC/external devices

System Requirements

RAM: 512MB

Hard drive space: 200MB

Windows 7 or later

Mac OS X 10.7 or later

Important Details

Cloud backup storage: 1TB/2TB/5TB

Length of access: lifetime

This plan is only available to new users , Licenses are non stackable

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of users: 1

Updates included

Amazon AWS infrastructure

Backup local, external, and network drives

AES 256 encryption password

File versioning

GDPR privacy compliant

Original Price Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription:

1TB: $390 I 2TB: $590 I 5TB: $990

Wccftech Discount Price Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription:

1TB: $29.99 I 2TB: $49.99 I 5TB: $79.99