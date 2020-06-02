Pokémon Sword and Shield “Isle of Armor” DLC Dated, New Legendary Detailed

Earlier this year is was announced that Pokémon Sword and Shield would be getting an Expansion Pass consisting of two major updates, and it’s now confirmed that the first of those updates, Isle of Armor, will arrive this month! As the name implies, the update takes you to the Isle of Armor, which includes a training dojo, a variety of environments, and the new Legendary Pokémon, Kubfu, who eventually evolves into Urshifu. You can check out a new trailer for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, below.

PS5 Will Reportedly be Shown in Detail by August, Fresh Xbox Series X Look Coming in June

Here’s a bit more detail about the Isle of Armor:

In this expansion, Trainers will head to the Isle of Armor, the stage of a new adventure in the Galar region. The Isle of Armor is a giant island full of environments not seen in Galar before. There players will find wave-swept beaches, forests, bogs, caves, and sand dunes. There are also plenty of Pokémon that make this island their home, living freely amid the lush natural surroundings. There’s even a dojo here that specializes in some very particular training styles. Trainers and their Pokémon will take up an apprenticeship under the master of this dojo and train hard to become even stronger.

Here’s what you need to know about legendary Pokemon Urshifu’s moves:

Legendary Pokémon Urshifu has two forms -- Single Strike Style and Rapid Strike Style -- and each form can learn different moves and G-Max Moves. A Single Strike Style Urshifu that has followed the path of darkness can unleash a single, severe blow -- a signature move known as Wicked Blow. This move always results in a critical hit, allowing Urshifu to attack while ignoring the target’s stat changes. A Rapid Strike Style Urshifu that has followed the path of water can unleash a flowing three-hit combo -- a signature move known as Surging Strikes. This move always results in critical hits, allowing Urshifu to attack while ignoring the target’s stat changes. Unseen Fist is a new Ability introduced with these expansions and one that only Single Strike Style Urshifu and Rapid Strike Style Urshifu possess. This Ability lets the Pokémon deal damage when it attacks with moves that make direct contact even if the target defends itself by using moves like Protect. Dark-type attacks used by Single Strike Style Gigantamax Urshifu will change to G-Max One Blow. Water-type attacks used by Rapid Strike Style Gigantamax Urshifu will change to G-Max Rapid Flow. G-Max One Blow and G-Max Rapid Flow can deal damage even if a target defends itself by using moves like Max Guard or Protect.

Isle of Armor and its follow up The Crown Tunda will be available for $30 via the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. The expansions will launch alongside free updates, which will allow everyone to acquire and play with 200-plus additional Pokémon by importing or trading. Pending delays, The Crown Tunda update should arrive sometime this Fall.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are available now on Nintendo Switch. The Isle of Armor update arrives on June 17.