Pokemon GO is Ending Support for Older Android and iOS Devices in October

There is no denying that when it comes to augmented reality based games, one of the most played happens to be Pokemon GO and for all the right reasons. It didn't take long for the game to reach the status either as it is highly in demand. However, today's news is coming with a slight letdown.

For anyone who is still playing the game on a smartphone or tablet running Android 5.0 or iOS 10 or 11, we have bad news for you. Pokemon GO will receive an update in the middle of October which will stop the support for the aforementioned operating systems versions and a couple of devices, as well.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Goes Official with Snapdragon 730G and an OLED Panel

Pokemon GO Will Not Support Android 5.0, iOS 10/11, iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 After October's Update

Additionally, the official Pokemon GO Twitter account has also suggested that the game will stop working iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 after the update, which comes as a surprise since both phones do run iOS 12. This is what the Tweet has to say.

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don’t need to take any action. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2020

All things considered, it is safe to say the performance on the older phones was not great, to begin with. Why? Well, for starters, Pokemon GO is not as demanding as some of the other games, but it does use a number of technologies in tandem to make the game work. For starters, the use of GPS tracking, cameras, as well as some other tech is involved, and that can be quite a lot for a standard phone battery, as it ends up draining the battery a lot faster.

For anyone who has devices that are not specified in the tweet, there is nothing to worry about as the game will continue to function. Despite being old, Pokemon GO remains to be one of the most popular titles on both Android and iOS.