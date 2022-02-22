Latest Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update 1.2.0 Expands Union Room Functions, Colosseum Battle Features, and More

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update 1.2.0 for the Nintendo Switch.

The new patch is the fifth update for the popular remake since its release late last year and packs several fixes in addition to new features.

Union Room functions have been expanded in this update with the maximum number of players that can be played is increased to a total of eight. In addition, this new update adds additional Colosseum battle features to the game. The patch also contains some changes to Pokémon trading and Battles. Down below you’ll find the official release notes for this update.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Update 1.2.0 Release Notes Ver. 1.2.0 (Released February 21, 2022) Union Room functions have been expanded. The maximum number of players you can play with via local or internet communication in Union Rooms has been increased to eight. Also, by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, you can show each other your Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations. Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added. Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets.

In the Colosseum, you can set rules, such as the number of Pokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internet communication. Pokémon Trading and Battles Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles. Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

As always, the new update will download automatically if this feature has been enabled in the Switch settings and the platform is connected to the internet. The update can also be downloaded manually via the game’s option menu on the Switch’s home screen.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available globally now. Nintendo launched the remakes of the 2006 DS titles back in November of last year.