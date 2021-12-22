Latest Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Update 1.1.3 Aims to Offer “More Pleasant Gameplay”

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl update 1.1.3 for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s what it does.

The game’s fourth official update is a minor one with the patch notes only mentioning fixes. Details about which issues have been fixed aren’t mentioned, but according to Nintendo, these fixes should result in “more pleasant” gameplay.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the official release notes down below. As always, the update will download and install automatically if the Switch is connected to the internet and the Auto-Update Software setting is enabled. The update can also be downloaded manually via the game’s software update option on the Switch.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Update 1.1.3 Release Notes Ver. 1.1.3 (Released December 21, 2021) Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available globally now. The remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS game was released last month, and as reported earlier this month, the game is said to be selling extremely well with sales being almost on par with Pokémon Sword and Shield – around 6 million copies of the remake were sold globally during its launch week.