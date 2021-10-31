PNY & Best Buy Offer High-Performance Laptop Memory Offers, Ends November 6th

PNY is offering some fantastic deals on Best Buy's online store, especially when it comes to high-end and even higher-performing laptop memory. These four offers only last until November 6th, 2021, so grab them while you can!

PNY - XLR8 16GB (2PK 8GB) 2.666GHz PC4-21300 DDR4 DIMM Unbuffered Non-ECC Desktop Memory Kit - Black/Red for $59.99 (Originally $82.99)

The XLR8 16GB, which is actually a two-pack of 8GB RAM sticks offers increased bandwidth for memory with its dual-channel feature. Powered with Gen 4 DDR4 technology, the PNY XLR8 RAM showcases "reduced power consumption and fast data transfer rates" to help boost performance for any compatible laptop. With its sleek black and red design, the 2666MHz PNY desktop memory makes it more efficient for the consumer to identify the memory modules easily. It offers 288-pin DIMM, as well as XLR8's usual heat spreader technology, keeping the system cooled at all times.

PNY - Anarchy-X 16GB (2PK 8GB) 3.2GHz DDR4 Desktop Memory - Red for $59.99 (Originally $84.99)

The PNY Anarchy-X 16GB, again offering a two-pack of 8GB memory sticks, is suited with gamers in mind, showcasing its supreme performance "to handle high-action gaming titles." Rocking Gen 4 DDR4 memory modules, the PNY Anarchy-X allows for consumers to increase their multitasking capabilities on several various platforms with almost no slowdown. Anarchy-X heat spreader technology removes heat away from crucial PC components quickly. Operating speeds clock at up to 3200MHz, and offer a 288-pin DIMM for efficient operation of any compatible system. The PNY Anarchy system memory is compatible with Windows 10 and Microsoft's newest Windows 11 operating system.

PNY - 16GB 2.666GHz PC4-21300 DDR4 SO-DIMM Unbuffered Non-ECC Laptop Memory for $59.99 (Originally $84.99)

For notebooks, PNY offers their 16GB 2666MHZ notebook memory in a DDR4 format with 260-pin SO-DIMM modules, promoting "capable system operation." This memory allows consumers to handle "intensive tasks." Boost your PC's response times while handling intensive tasks with this PNY DDR4 2666MHz data frequency notebook memory. PNY offers pristine heat dissipation and allows compatibility with up to Windows 10 operating system compatibility. Compared to previous models, this series offers more versatility than previous iterations.

PNY - 8GB 2.4GHz PC4-19200 DDR4 SO-DIMM Unbuffered Non-ECC Laptop Memory for $34.99 (Originally $42.99)

This PNY DDR4 2400MHz notebook memory is one of the best to increase the amount of your system of productivity that can be accomplished. "The 2400MHz RAM frequency and DDR4 technology offer fast speeds, high bandwidth and enhanced thermal performance." This PNY DDR4 2400MHz notebook memory is a single 8GB DDR4 S260-pin O-DIMM stick, allowing for not only "easy upgrading," but also easy replacement in several desktop computers.

To purchase one or all of PNY's current offerings prior to the end of November 6, 2021, click on the links below to be sent to the appropriate Best Buy listing for each!

$82.99 $59.99

$84.99 $59.99

$84.99 $59.99