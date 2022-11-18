PlayStation Store Black Friday Deals Include Major Discounts on PS Plus, PS5 Games, DualSense Controllers, More

The PlayStation Store Black Friday deals are live with discounts on PS Plus subscriptions, various PS5 titles, wireless controllers, and more.

Since the launch of Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, there haven’t been many discounts, but this year’s Black Friday deals include discounts of 25% on PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. For those interested - you can stack up as many 12-month plans as you need and benefit from these discounts to the fullest. Those upgrading to a higher tier can also benefit from the savings.

In addition to offering a discount on the different PS Plus tiers, there are also discounts on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless controllers, and other peripherals via the official PlayStation Direct store. Players can expect discounts of up to 25% on DualSense controllers and discounts of up to 30% on other accessories, including chargers, headsets, and more. Some of these deals are also available via local participating retailers. Be sure to check out your local retailer for the discount in your region.

As for the savings on PlayStation 5 (and PS4) titles – we’ve included the headliners down below but advise checking the PlayStation Store to watch all the deals in your region:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off

EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 & PS4 – 40% off**

NBA 2K23 PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off

Gotham Knights PS5 Standard Edition – 40% off

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 – 38% off

Stray PS4 & PS5 – 20% off

The Last of Us™ Part I PS5 – 25% off

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 – 50% off

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Standard Edition – 38% off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition PS4 – 58% off

The PlayStation Store Black Friday 2022 deals are available until November 28. We’ll be posting more Black Friday gaming deals as soon as they become available. Are there any deals that have sparked your interest? Will you be upgrading your PS Plus subscription? Hit the comments.