PlayStation Single Player Games Will Launch at Least One Year Later on PC; Live Service Games to Release on Day One

Francesco De Meo
Oct 4, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
PlayStation

PlayStation exclusive titles will release on PC at least one year later, while live service games will release at the same time on console and PC, the Head of PlayStation Studios revealed in a new interview.

Speaking with Julien Chièze, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst confirmed that single-player games from PlayStation Studios will release at least one year later on PC, which is not surprising, considering it took a while for games like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War to make the jump from PlayStation consoles. At the same time, all live service games will launch on day 1 on PlayStation and PC, a strategy that makes a lot of sense to build a strong community around any given game and potentially maximize profits with in-game purchases.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
PlayStation Studios Head Teases New PC/GaaS Investments, Possible Transmedia Collaboration with FromSoftware

As already mentioned, all PlayStation 4 single-player games that are now available on PC took more than a year to get ported. The latest of them is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which launched on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12th, one year and nine months after its debut on PlayStation 5. With PC becoming an increasingly important market for Sony, hopefully, other big single-player titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok will release sooner on PC than their predecessors did.

When it comes to the quality of their PlayStation to PC ports, Sony is already doing a great job. The aforementioned Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is an extremely solid port, as highlighted by Alession in his hands-on piece.

Visually, the ray traced reflections make a big difference while swinging around Manhattan, especially at nighttime. Some building and pedestrian models aren't cutting edge, but we must remember that the game originally came out for PS4 nearly four years ago; Miles Morales should fare better when it launches on PC soon.

Last but not least, the higher frame rate (completely unlocked) of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC makes both traversal and combat as everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood superhero feel better than ever.

With this latest port, Sony has shown how serious it is with the PC gaming business. For example, the company has now released three games that support NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, while a PC company like Microsoft still only has Ninja Theory's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, with Asobo's Microsoft Flight Simulator due to receive both with an upcoming update.

