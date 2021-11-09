PlayStation Platforms Dominate CoD Vanguard Physical UK Sales With PS5 Version Outselling Xbox Series and XO Versions Combined

PlayStation consoles are clearly the lead platforms in the UK when it comes to initial physical Call of Duty Vanguard sales.

Following the global launch of the new Call of Duty installment last week, physical sales numbers are now dripping in. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, Activision’s new entry in the series ended FIFA 22’s domination in the UK, and interestingly, 70% of the game’s digital sales were on PlayStation platforms (PS4 and PS5 combined) with Sony’s next-gen console being the lead platform when it comes to physical Vanguard sales, solely outselling the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game combined.

“70% of Call of Duty: Vanguard's UK launch physical sales were on PlayStation platforms (41% PS5, 29% PS4)”, GamesIndustry’s Christopher Dring writes on Twitter. “30% on Xbox (19 Xbox One, 11% Xbox Series X/S).”

Of course, nowadays, the Call of Duty franchise is primarily sold digitally, and the UK has long been primarily a PlayStation market. Still, these initial physical sales figures show how much more prevalent next-gen is for PlayStation.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released last week across PC and consoles.

With development led by Sledgehammer Games, Vanguard enlists players in an engaging blockbuster campaign as ordinary soldiers from diverse backgrounds who rise on all fronts to do the extraordinary and turn the tides of war. Multiplayer features 20 maps, 12 Operators and over three dozen Weapons in the revamped Gunsmith all starting day one. Vanguard multiplayer delivers new ways to play with the Combat Pacing system and the fast and frenetic multi-arena survival Champion Hill mode. Vanguard also brings a franchise-first Zombies crossover developed by Treyarch, expanding upon the Dark Aether storyline that players were introduced to in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

“Vanguard launch is just the beginning. This new release will deliver unprecedented breadth and depth of amazing content experiences for Call of Duty players,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “Together with next month’s release of the all-new Warzone Pacific map, Call of Duty is set to create the most integrated and deepest live ops calendar we’ve ever had. Today is an exciting next chapter for our ever-evolving franchise.”