PlayStation PC Launcher May be in the Works According to Spider-Man Dataminers

Nathan Birch
Aug 16, 2022
Spider-Man Remastered PC

Sony has been making major moves into the PC space recently, and until now, they’ve largely avoided some of the cumbersome requirements some other big publishers have placed on the experience. PlayStation games are simply released on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with no extra accounts or sign-ups required. Well, it seems that may be changing.

There have been hints Sony may require a PlayStation Network account to play their games on PC in the future, and that may just be the beginning. Dataminers digging around the recently-released PC version of Spider-Man have discovered references to a “PlayStation PC Launcher.” The reliable folks at Video Games Chronicle have confirmed these references are in the game.

Spider-Man PC Modding Tool Released by Modder

So, if the PlayStation PC Launcher ends up being the real deal, what might this mean for Sony’s PC games going forward? Probably the most likely scenario is that Sony would do what Microsoft does, offering their games through their own store and launcher, but also putting most of them on Steam and Epic as well. Then again, Sony is used to owning the platform they release their games on – maybe they’re getting tired of having to surrender a cut to Valve and Epic. We shall see.

Sony has not announced any new PC release dates since the launch of Spider-Man, but both Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and The Last of Us Part I are confirmed to be coming. Need to know more about the Spider-Man port? Check out Wccftech’s overview here

“Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC can easily be described as Sony's best port to date. That's no coincidence, as it is also the first project handled by renowned Utrecht-based support studio Nixxes Software, purchased by Sony off Square Enix a little over a year ago. […] With this latest port, Sony has shown how serious it is with the PC gaming business. For example, the company has now released three games that support NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR.”

What do you think? Would you be willing to download a PlayStation PC Launcher to play Sony’s latest games or is it Steam or nothing for you?

