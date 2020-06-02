PlayStation Now Adds Metro Exodus, Dishonored 2, and More in June

Sony has now revealed the new PlayStation Now games they’re adding in June, and you’re definitely going to want to check some of them out – they include Metro Exodus, Dishonored 2, and NASCAR Heat 4. Metro Exodus is a “blockbuster” title, meaning it will only be available via PS Now for a limited time, while Dishonored 2 and Metro Exodus are permanent additions to Sony’s service.

Here’s a bit more detail about the new PS Now additions:

Metro Exodus (available until November 30) Loaded with suspense and action, 4A Games’ return to the nuclear wastelands of post-apocalyptic Russia shouldn’t be missed. Multiple dangers await you in this gripping, story-driven first-person adventure: Mutated monsters. Aggressive human factions. Deadly radiation. Yet all need to be fought as you flee Moscow and journey across the vast wilderness in a continent-spanning search for a safe haven in the East. Dishonored 2 Arkane Studios returns with another supernatural slice of first-person stealth action in this fantastic sequel. Whether you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or royal protector Corvo Attano, you will need to combine their unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate their enemies in a quest to strike back against an otherworldly usurper. With a world whose perception of you is shaped by your actions within it, you need to think hard about every choice you make. NASCAR Heat 4 Whether you’re just curious about stock car racing or an ardent fan, the officially licensed thrills of NASCAR Heat 4 is a fine representation of the sport. Long-time franchise developer Monster Games has perfected its craft, and presents drivers with a wealth of modes to prove their driving skills in, including a robust Career, tricky Challenges and tense Multiplayer clashes.

New PlayStation Now subscribers can get 7 days for free, after which, the service is available for $10 a month. You can check out the full list of games currently available here.

Any PS Now subscribers out there? Which of the new games will you be jumping into first?