PlayStation Now Adds Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and More in January

Back in October Sony made some big changes to their PlayStation Now service, slashing prices and adding a rotating selection of “blockbuster” titles to their lineup. Sony has now revealed the new PlayStation Now games they’re adding in January, and they’re all must-plays – Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Overcooked 2.

Here are Sony’s official descriptions for the new PS Now additions:

- Take on the role of skilled hunter Aloy as you explore a lush world inhabited by mysterious mechanized creatures in this exhilarating blockbuster action-RPG. Nature has reclaimed the ruins of a forgotten civilization, and pockets of humanity live on in primitive hunter-gatherer tribes. Their dominion over the new wilderness has been usurped by the Machines – fearsome mechanical creatures of unknown origin. Horizon Zero Dawn includes the original game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, and additional in-game bonus content Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Follow fan-favorite treasure hunter Chloe Frazer on her journey to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger. Enlisting the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, they venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In her greatest journey yet, Chloe must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy.

- Follow fan-favorite treasure hunter Chloe Frazer on her journey to recover an ancient artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless warmonger. Enlisting the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross, they venture to India’s Western Ghats to locate the Golden Tusk of Ganesh. In her greatest journey yet, Chloe must confront her past and decide what she’s willing to sacrifice to forge her own legacy. Overcooked! 2 - You’ve saved the world from the Ever Peckish. Now a new threat has arisen and it’s time to get back in the kitchen to stave off the hunger of The Unbread! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players in Overcooked! 2.

Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are “blockbuster” titles, and thus will be available for a limited time until April 7, 2020, while Overcooked 2 seems to be joining the PS Now lineup permanently. All three games will join the service on January 2.

PS Now blockbuster titles are usually available for three months, so a number of previously released titles will continue to be available into the new year. These include Persona 5 and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, which will be available until February 3, 2020, and PUBG and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, which will be available until March 2, 2020.